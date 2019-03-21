Share:

KABUL : Afghanistan’s presidential election has been postponed by more than two months to give the authorities more time to organise the ballot and fix the problems that occurred during the October parliamentary polls, the Independent Elections Commission (IEC) said, reported ToloNews. IEC Chairwoman Hawa Alam Nuristani told reporters in Kabul on Wednesday that the presidential election was now planned for September 28, together with the country’s district-council elections and parliamentary polls in Ghazni province. Nuristani added that the IEC will only be able to organise the polls once the necessary funds have been provided by the stakeholders involved, including the Kabul government and the international community. The presidential election was initially scheduled for April 20, then delayed until July 20. Many observers had considered both dates unrealistic given that the IEC is still finalising results of October’s parliamentary elections, which Nuristani described as “the worst elections in the last 15 years.”