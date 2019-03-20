Share:

Rawalpindi-Police found a bullet-riddled body of a man from Nullah Leh, official sources said on Wednesday.

The body was shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for post-mortem. However, the identity of the deceased could not be ascertained by police investigators so far.

According to a senior police officer, some locals alerted police that a body was floating at Nullah Leh near Mohan Pura. A police team along with Rescue divers rushed to the place and fished out the body from water, he added. He said that the body was moved to DHQ for autopsy. However, the identity of the dead man was yet not known to police. “Some unknown killers shot him dead and threw the body into Nullah Leh,” he said. Police are investigating the blind murder case through different angles, he said.