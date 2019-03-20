Share:

LAHORE-Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar held a meeting with provincial ministers at his office on Wednesday for providing relief to the people as well as ensuring good governance in the province.

Provincial ministers including Muhammad Basharat Raja, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Muhammad Sibtain Khan, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, chief secretary, principal secretary and spokesman to CM attended the meeting.

The meeting decided to take different steps for further improving administrative matters along with providing facilities to the people. It also decided to take stern action against those involved in the artificial price-hike. The chief minister directed to initiate indiscriminate crackdown against the profiteers and hoarders adding that price control magistrates will have to perform more proactively to overcome the price-hike. The people cannot be left at the mercy of elements involved in artificial price-hike, he added.

The meeting gave the responsibility of stabilising the prices of essential items to the Provincial Minister for Industry Mian Aslam Iqbal. The chief minister said that line departments should make every effort for public welfare and given targets should be achieved. Likewise, good governance should be ensured and merit be promoted at every level, he added.

The chief minister said that the interests of small farmers will be protected during wheat procurement campaign and wheat will be procured at the rate of Rs 1300 per maund from the farmers. He said that the standard of living of the people will be improved through good governance initiatives. We will jointly serve the people and no hurdle will ever impede the journey of public service, he said. You are part of my team and we will move jointly on important issues. The process of consultation with the ministers will be continued. There is no concern for criticism and the journey of public service will be moved forward with sustained efforts, the Chief Minister concluded.

Down syndrome

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that children suffering from the down syndrome are the responsibility of government and deserve special attention of the society.

In a message issued here on Wednesday, the chief minister said that securing the future of such children is a collective responsibility and sustained efforts were needed to make them a useful citizen of the society.

There is also a need to run an awareness campaign for educating the people about trisomy 21, he added. He disclosed that the government had planned to initiate a comprehensive program of rehabilitation of such children. The purpose of celebrating this day is to educate the people about the rights of children suffering from down syndrome and we should make a commitment that efforts of rehabilitation and treatment of such children will be continued in an organised manner, the Chief Minister concluded.

Chairman Pemra calls on CM

Pemra Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday and presented the annual report to him. The CM said that media played an important role in formulating public opinion.