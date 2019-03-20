Share:

LAHORE - Lady Health Workers are the heroes of our public health system serving to improve the health of expecting mothers and children and thus deserve all privileges and perks commensurate with their work, say Awami Workers Party leaders Abida Chaudhary and Shazia Khan. In a statement of solidarity with the LHWs who are staging sit-in in Lahore for the three days, AWP demands the early fulfilment of regularisation of their service, timely promotions and the appropriate service structure according to their qualification and experience. “How miserable and pathetic is the situation to see the lady health workers in large numbers sitting on The Mall along with their families in inclement weather,” remark AWP leaders. “We want to see the ‘New Pakistan’ where the lady workers are not exploited and where their selfless services are duly acknowledged,” concludes the AWP statement.