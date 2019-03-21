Share:

ABBOTTABAD - Wildlife Department Abbottabad has installed two Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras and sent three teams to catch the lion that killed eight years old child at Namli Maira Chanali Galyat, said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Abbottabad Iftikhar uz Zaman while talking to APP.

He further said that experts and teams have been dispatched to Namli Maira to catch the lion. He said that CCTV cameras have been installed on the spots identified by locals where the lion was seen roaming and attacked the boy.

During the last few years five persons have lost their lives in Galyat and Thandyani in similar incidents after which people have sought help of the Wildlife Department to catch the wild animals.