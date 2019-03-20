Share:

Rawalpindi-A custody battle over a 3-year-old Nepalese girl whose foreigner father wants to get her back to Nepal landed in a court of law here, sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, Abdul Rehman, a Nepalese national but settled in United Arab Emirates (UAE), has approached the court of District and Sessions Judge seeking custody of his daughter Tarooba Abdul Rehman.

In the petition, filed through lawyer Qazi Khalil Ur Rehman, the petitioner pleaded that he married a Pakistani national Tabassum in Sharjah who gave birth to a baby girl on 25/2/2016. He pleaded that later his wife fled to Pakistan along with his daughter and is hiding here illegally. He mentioned that his wife is not allowing him to meet his daughter nor letting him to take her back to Dubai, where he is associated with construction business. He claimed that he took his wife Tabbasum to Nepal after marrying her in Dubai and her new passport with the name of Amna Abdul Rehman was issued by the interior ministry of Nepal. He said that Tabbasum is residing in Pakistan illegally as she has not surrendered her Pakistani nationality yet. Abdul Rehman, who claimed to be a member of Nepalese Kingdom and had embraced Islam in 2005, pleaded the court to grant him custody of his daughter.

However, the District and Sessions Judge Rana Masood granted a temporary custody of Tarooba to her Pakistani mother Tabassum and referred the matter to guardian court for further proceeding.

Meanwhile, Tabbasum filed a petition with the court of Civil Judge Saqib Khandwa to get divorce from her Nepalese husband. The court issued notices to Abdul Rehman directing him to appear on April 4. When contacted, Abdul Rehman confirmed the development. He said that his wife Tabbasum jetted off to Pakistan along with his daughter Tarooba without informing him.

He alleged that his in laws launched an armed attack on him and his driver on January 1, 2019 within limits of Police Station (PS) Naseerabad.

“I along with driver was heading towards my rented house in a car when my brother in law Syed Safi along with Shehbaz opened firing and injured us critically,” he said. He said that he got registered case against the duo with PS Naseerabad and police arrested the accused.

Tabbasum alias Amna Bibi, the wife of Abdul Rehman, nonetheless, when contacted by The Nation, for her point of view, admitted that she had flown to Pakistan with her daughter because of involvement of Abdul Rehman in criminal activities in Dubai.

“My husband is involved in human trafficking,” she alleged. She revealed that her husband had already contracted marriage with an Indian girl Ayesha, who is living in Dubai. She added that Abdul Rehman also swindled money from many citizens in Rawalpindi while luring them to send them to Gulf countries.

Khalida Butt, mother of Tabbasum, accused Abdul Rehman of storming into her house along with three armed gangsters and threatening her family of dire consequences. She said that she lodged complaint against her son in law and others with PS Saddar Bairooni. She added that her daughter approached the court against Abdul Rehman for marriage dissolution.

SHO PS Naseerabad Nadim Zafar, during a chat with The Nation, said that Abdul Rehman engineered a plan of injuring him and driver in a gun attack to implicate his in laws in a bogus case. He said that the court granted bails to both accused. He also confirmed that Abdul Rehman was involved in swindling money from people in name of visas for Gulf countries.