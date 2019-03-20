Share:

BEIJING-The China-developed new energy battery-powered demonstration unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), known as LQ-H, has conducted a successful maiden flight, according to its developer Wednesday.

LQ-H, the technical demonstration UAV, conducted the flight at an airport in Zhengzhou in central China’s Henan Province, said its developer Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), which is also the developer of China’s C919 large passenger airplane. Powered by a hydrogen fuel battery, LQ-H had a smooth flight with all systems in good condition. And its battery power system has been fully validated, COMAC said.

COMAC said it was substantial progress for them in terms of exploring new energy aircraft.