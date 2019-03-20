Share:

SHANGHAI-China is developing an online toilet map, aiming to help traveling tourists from home and abroad find the nearest toilets, tourism authorities said.

The online toilet map was being developed by China’s search engine giant Baidu at the request of the ministry, said Zhang Xu, vice minister of China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, on Tuesday.

By the end of June, public toilets built before 2019 in tourist attractions, transport centers, restaurants, entertainment venues, leisure areas and parks can be located through Baidu map app, Zhang said.

So far, around 20,000 toilets in the aforementioned areas have been recorded in the system.