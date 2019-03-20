Share:

LAHORE-District administration, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore and Lahore Transport Company continuing Punjab government ongoing ‘Clean and Green’ campaign planted trees at multiple sites in city. Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed planted a tree at Liberty Roundabout and vowed to make the city clean. She said “Our aim is to make Lahore clean and beautiful and with everyone’s efforts we are going to achieve it soon by the will of Allah. It is my promise to make the entire Lahore free of any dirt or filth”. Student of various schools also made paintings at Liberty Roundabout to spread awareness for clean and green campaign. Lahore Transport Company with the cooperation of its Turkish transport operator also marked a day in connection with clean and green campaign week being observed by Punjab government.

LTC organized a tree planting ceremony at Hamdard Bus Depot Green Town. LTC Chief Executive Officer Mariam Khawar said that LTC will support the clean and green week initiative to develop healthy society. Later officials of Lahore Transport Company and Turkish Company Platform prayed for the Muslims that martyred in terror attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore distributed 200 trees in Wapda Town and painted 325 trees as part of Clean and Green campaign. The Gulberg Zone of MCL painted the 130 trees with white paint.