PCB, Hisense team up for ODI Series

Karachi (PR): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Hisense have joined hands as associate sponsors for the upcoming Pakistan and Australia series which is scheduled to be played in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai from March 22-31 Hisense already has a prominent global presence on the field of football; with the latest being the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, where Hisense was the official sponsor. And to further excel in the sports industry, Hisense for the very first time is collaborating with Cricket – being one of the most popular and loved sports in Pakistan.

Telenor hosts dinner for NDU team

Lahore (PR): Telenor Pakistan hosted a dinner for a delegation from National Defence University (NDU) Islamabad at its 345 Campus comprising of management of two organizations and participants of International Workshop on Leadership and Security (IWLS). The purpose of the event was to engage in a dialogue on how technology can play a vital role towards national development and empowering societies and to highlight to the international delegates some of the successful and impactful digital initiatives of Telenor Pakistan. The high level event was hosted by Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan along with his management team and attended by the faculty and participants of IWLS-1 including delegates from China, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Myanmar, Tunisia, South Africa, Argentina, Portugal, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Finland, Romania, UAE, Syria and The UK.

BankIslami signs MoU with COMSATS

LAHORE (PR): BankIslami Pakistan Limited, one of the leading Islamic banks in the country, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Center of Islamic Finance - COMSATS University (CUI), Lahore Campus, one of the leading public sector universities of the country, to collaborate in conducting Islamic Banking awareness seminars and workshops for the students and public at large to spread understanding about Islamic banking.

IMF officials visit PLRA

Lahore (PR): A team consisting of representatives of the IMF visited the PLRA Headquarters on Wednesday. The IMF delegates, senior economists Ms. Teresa Daban and Doctor Zafar Hayat were warmly welcomed and briefed on the working mechanism, structure, progress and future plans of PRA by the Authority’s Chairman, Mr. Javed Ahmed. PLRA’s recent initiatives as well as components of the vision of e-PRA including Inter-Provincial Communications Portal, e-proceedings, pre-populated returns, STRIVe, online payment of sales tax, e-courts and Mass Audits were discussed.