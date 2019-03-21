Share:

LAHORE : A Sessions Court on Wednesday handed down 8 years and 8 months imprisonment to Czech model Teresa Hluskova in a heroin smuggling case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 113,000 on her. However, the court acquitted co-accused Shoaib Hafeez after giving him benefit of doubt.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Shahzad Raza announced the decision which had been reserved on March 12 after hearing final arguments of the parties. The model was also present in the court at the time of announcement of the decision.

On January 10, 2018, the Czech model, Teresa Hluskova, was arrested from Allama Iqbal International Airport while allegedly attempting to smuggle the 8 kg heroin from Lahore to a foreign country. Besides Teresa, four others were also nominated in the case but three of them were still at large.