Paris Saint-Germain forward Angel di Maria has been cut from Argentina's squad for friendlies against Venezuela and Morocco because of a quadriceps injury, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old had been called up to represent his country for the first time since the Albiceleste's 4-3 defeat to France in the last 16 of last year's World Cup in Russia.

The AFA did not immediately name a replacement for the former Real Madrid and Manchester United player.

Argentina will meet Venezuela in Madrid on Friday and Morocco in Tangier next Tuesday.

The matches mark a return to international football for Lionel Messi, who has also been absent from Argentina's squad since the World Cup.