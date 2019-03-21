Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 8th edition of NBP Disabled T20 Pentangular Cup 2019 will roll into action from March 25 at National Bank Sports Complex in Karachi.

This was announced by Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association (PDCA) Secretary Amir Uddin Ansari during a press conference held at National Bank Sports Complex in Karachi, where NBP CSR division head Iqbal Wahid, NBP sports head Iqbal Qasim, NBP CSR manager Asif Ahmed Khan, event manager Anwar Farooqi, Saeed Azad, Anwar Farooqui, Azmat Ullah and others were also present.

Ansari said PDCA so far conducted seven events and all were sponsored by National Bank of Pakistan, while ICRC is the co-sponsor and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also supported the association. “We are very thankful to NBP for their support from day one. We also thank Iqbal Wahid for sponsoring the tournament. All the matches will be aired live on PDCA’s facebook page.

Winning team to earn prize of Rs 150,000

Amiruddin Ansari said the main purpose of the tournament is the preparation of the upcoming World Series, which is scheduled in England in August this year and the four-member national selection committee of the PDCA, under Iqbal Imam and Sabih Azhar with Muhammad Javed and Javed Ashraf as members, will pick 30 players for the camp after which the national disabled cricket team will be named for the world series.

PDCA President Rashid Latif, in his message, said that NBP, PCB and ICRC have always been generous supporters of PDCA for the promotion of disabled cricket and hoped this support will continue. Latif congratulated all the selected players of five participating teams and hoped the PDCA selectors will find talented players from the event.

Iqbal Wahid lauded the efforts of PDCA and said NBP will sponsor more national and international events of disabled cricket. NBP sports head Iqbal Qasim said that National Bank of Pakistan has been working with PDCA from the very first day for the development of disabled cricket. The tournament will be played on the league basis with top two teams to qualify for the final. The event is being held under the auspices of PDCA.

The winning team will earn cash prize of Rs 150,000, while the runners-up will receive Rs 75,000. Man of the match for each match will get cash prize of Rs 2,000 while man of the final, best batsman, bowler, fielder and player of the tournament will get Rs 5000 each.

On the opening day, first match will be played between Federal Areas and Punjab at 9:30am while the second match will be contested between Balochistan and Sindh at 1:30pm. The other league matches will be played at RLCA and TMC Cricket grounds, while final will take place on March 29 at NBP Sports Complex at 10:00am.

PDCA, PCB and NBP officials and others dignities will also attend the opening ceremony. Five teams including four provinces and Federal Areas will feature in the championship with Federal Areas as defending champions.