Through the column of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw attention towards the important issue of domestic violence in Pakistan, which is an endemic social and public health problem. It is estimated that between 20 and 30 percent of women in Pakistan have suffered same form of abuse. An estimated 5000 women are killed per year from domestic violence, with thousands of others maimed or disabled. The majority of victims of violence have no legal resources. Law enforcement authorities do not view domestic violence as a crime, and usually refuse to register any cases brought to them. Given the very few women’s shelters in the country, victims have limited ability to escape from violent situations. Something must be done to address this important issue.

SHAYAN ALI SHAH,

Karachi, March 7.