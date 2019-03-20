Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Academy of Letters on Wednesday while announcing ‘Kamal-e-Fun’ award for the year 2017 nominated prominent writer Dr Jamil Jalbi for the honour. Dr Jamil Jalbi is also an intellectual and researcher.

A statement said that the panel of judges comprising well-known writers and scholars Dr Fehmida Hussain, Dr Tahseen Firaqui, Dr Nazeer Tabassum, Dr Abdul Razaq Sabir, Parveen Malik, Hafeez Khan, Dr Tauseef Tabassum, Dr Rauf Parekh, Ayub Baloch and Dr Rubina Shaheen met here. Syed Mazhar Jameel presided over the meeting.

Kamal-e-Fun Award is the highest literary award in Pakistan for recognition of achievement in creative and research work. The amount of this award is Rs1,000,000. Engineer Aamir Hasan, Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Division and Syed Junaid Akhlaque, Chairman PAL, also announced the National Literary Award for the year 2017, given on the best literary books written during the year in Urdu and other Pakistani languages in a press conference. Dr Allama Iqbal Award was given to Naseer Turabion for his book “Laraib”, in Urdu Prose, Saadat Hasan Manto Award was given to Khalida Husain on her Book Jeene Ke Pabandi; in Punjabi poetry, Syed Waris Shah Award was given to Rai Khan Nasir on his book “Hoong”; in Punjabi prose, Afzal Ahsan Randhawa Award was given to Dr Nasir Baloch on his book Jhoota Sacha Koee Na.

Similarly, in Sindhi poetry, Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Award was given to Adal Soomro on hisbook “Neroli Jo Khwab”; in Sindhi prose, Mirza Qaleech Baig Award was given to Badal Jamali on his book Awelo Musafir; in Pushto poetry, Khushhal Khan Khattak Award was given to Rawail Khan Rawail on his book “Sadaf Ke Malgharey”; in Pushto prose, Ajmal Khan Khattak Award was given to Abdul Karim Baryale on his book Pa Monr Ke Zandeeq Nishta.

Also, in Balochi poetry, Mast Tawakli Award was given to Ahmad Zuhair on his book “Zapaten Zuhair”; in Balochi prose, Syed Zahoor Shah Hashmi Award was given to Ghani Parwaz on his book Maah Sara-u- Roch e Cheer; in Seraiki poetry, Khwaja Ghulam Fareed Award was given to Saeed Akhtar on his book “Nokh”; in Seraiki prose, Dr Maher Abdul Haq Award was given to Irshad Taunsvi on his book Ishq Asda Deen.

In addition, in Brahui poetry, Taj Muhammad Tajal Award was given to Zahid Nazir on his book Hatam Naa To Be; in Brahui prose, Ghulam Nabi Rahi Award was given to Mir Brahui on his book “Saka Maah Gul”; in Hindko poetry, Saeen Ahmad Ali Award was given to Hasam Hur on his book “Hasanat Jameeu Khisalehi”; in English prose, Pitras Bukhari Award was given to Mian Raza Rabbani on his book Invisible People and in translation, Hasan Askari Award was given to Huma Anwar on her book “Chalees Cheragh Ishq Ke”.

The Award money Rs200,000 will be given to each of the winners for the National Literary Award 2017.