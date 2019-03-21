Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Managing Director Waseem Khan has said that the PCB has a great and significant role in helping Pakistan cricket and its role can’t be minimized.

Waseem expressed these views during the book launching ceremony of ‘Another Perspective’ co-written by Tahir Memon and Saleem Pervaiz. Former Test cricketer Majid Khan and others were also present on the occasion. He said after reading the book, he realised about the journey of Pakistan cricket.

“For the last 6 to 8 months, Pakistan cricket has witnessed changes. I received huge amount of money in England, but due to sheer love and passion for the country of my birth, I decided to come back and serve Pakistan cricket.”

“My main priority is to introduce drastic changes in domestic system. We need to improve domestic pitches and quality of coaching. We have to face tough situation for a brief period of time as we need to overhaul things in PCB infrastructure,” he added. “We will take onboard all the stakeholders for reforming domestic cricket. We haven’t yet decided about the future of regional employees.”

Waseem said all the players are coming to national ranks due to their sheer talent, not because of domestic cricket structure. “We will take alongside regional employees to ensure regions stand on their feet and pay salaries and other expenditures on self-reliant basis. We will transfer powers and basic things to deserving persons to make the things fine.”