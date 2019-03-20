Share:

Rawalpindi-The City Traffic Police has devised a special traffic plan for convenience of road users in connection with the parade on March 23 to be held at Parade Lane Faizabad.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Bin Ashraf, while talking to media men on Wednesday, said that light and heavy traffic would not be allowed to enter premises of Islamabad and Rawalpindi from Faizabad from 12 am till the end of parade.

A total of 336 CTP wardens and senior and junior officers including DSPs will perform duties on Pakistan Day, he said.

The traffic will reach Islamabad from Murree Road Rawalpindi by using Stadium Road and 9th Avenue where a diversion will be set up, he said. The vehicles on Islamabad Expressway will be diverted from Service Road Khanna Bridge and will reach Islamabad by plying on Chungi Number 8, Bandh Khana Road, Sadiqabad, Rawal Road, C Block, Murree Road, Stadium Road to 9th Avenue, he said. He said that those wanting to enter in Rawalpindi from Islamabad on Parade Day would use IJP Road, Katarian, Pindora Chungi and Nakka Carriage Factory to reach their destinations.

Small and big vehicles coming from Muzaffarabad will be stopped at Lower Top and the vehicles approaching Murree will be halted at Barian. Similarly, vehicular movement from Murree to Rawalpindi will be stopped at Satra Mile Toll Plaza, he said. CTO Bin Ashraf advised the commuters to contact CTP Rawalpindi Helpline number 051-9272616 and Murree Traffic Police Helpline number 051-9269200 for further inquiries and help.