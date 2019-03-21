Share:

ISLAMABAD : Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday asked PPP leadership to apologise over the incident of attack by its party workers on policemen and media during their appearance before NAB investigation team.

In a statement, he said that four policemen and reportedly two cameramen were injured as a result of the attack by PPP workers. He said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari were called for investigation by the investigative agency NAB. On this occasion, about 500 workers of the PPP gathered and a few dozens of them attacked police which was unfortunate, he added.

“You want to state that how anybody dared to summon you for investigation and then you call your people to attack. This attitude is no different from the behaviour of proscribed organisations on which National Action Plan is being enforced,” he added.

The minister said monopoly over violence was the “right and responsibility of the state” and it was unfortunate to object when a person was called for investigation. In consequence, the concepts of Constitution and law were negated, he observed.

Bilawal was speaking like he was addressing a gathering of millions, he said, adding the few people who came attacked the police which acted with patience and restraint and tried to tackle the situation impartially.

He said the state would fulfill its responsibility if a certain line was crossed. “We wanted conciliation but it does not mean that the process of accountability should be stopped. The process of accountability will continue and people have to face cases. It is not possible that few people gather and try to influence an investigation,” he added.

Later in a tweet, Fawad said the Interior Ministry had been given orders that persons, not involved in attacks on police should be released. He said, however, persons who attacked the police would not be released.