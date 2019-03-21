Share:

Rawalpindi - Security forces on Wednesday night recovered four Iranian soldiers after a gunfight in Chaghai near Afghan border.

An ISPR statement says security forces conducted successful IBO at Amori in Chaghai about three-four kilometres from Afghan border. Terrorists of a proscribed organisation were reported to have entered Pakistan from Afghanistan side along with abducted Iranian soldiers. After exchange of fire four Iranian soldiers were recovered from a transitioning hideout. The Iranian soldiers were being handed over to the Iranian authorities.