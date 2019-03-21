Share:

KHAIRPUR : At least four bullet-riddled bodies were found under National Highway Bridge in Ghotki here on Wednesday morning.

According Ghotki police, four dead bodies were recovered at Saleemabad area under National Highway Bridge of Ghotki. The deceased were identified as Qari Jehangir, Hafizullah, Baitullah and Abdul Rauf. They belonged to Dera Ghazi Khan, and Sheikhupura district of Punjab and Dera Ismail Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The police have taken the bodies into custody and shifted them to Ghotki Hospital for autopsy.