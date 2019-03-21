Share:

RAWALPINDI - Ambassador of France in Pakistan Dr Marc Baréty paid a visit to the RCCI here on Wednesday. Addressing traders, the envoy said that his country desired to enhance trade with Pakistan in different sectors including renewable energy, hydropower, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, energy, water and education. He said France is keen to develop strong business contacts with Pakistan, and also focusing on the promotion of the small and medium enterprises in the country. The French ambassador informed that his government already made sizeable financial assistance particularly in the water and hydropower sector and mentioned about the assistance being extended by the French govt with regard to facilitating the development in Pakistan. He shared that the current portfolio of financial assistance amounted to €800-900 million which becomes €100-150 million per annum, adding that the French government was considering increasing the assistance to €500 million per annum depending upon the requirements.