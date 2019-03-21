Share:

ISLAMABAD - After PSL, Peshawar Zalmi completes preparations for Global Zalmi League (GZL), which starts today (in Islamabad.

Total 16 teams will compete during the event while all matches will be broadcasted with help of Sportsfever360. After a successful PSL 4, Peshawar Zalmi is all set to launch Global Zalmi League 2019 and all preparations have been completed.

Zalmi Foundation chairman Javed Afridi said Global Zalmi league is an important event for Peshawar Zalmi, which brings teams from all over the world under one platform. “I welcome all the players wholeheartedly to Pakistan. Global Zalmi, Al Riyadh Zalmi, Xaoxing Zalmi, Incheon Zalmi, Kabul Zalmi, Paris Zalmi, Victoria Zalmi, Jonn Zalmi, Manana Zalmi, States Zalmi, London Zalmi, Dubai Zalmi and Glasgow Zalmi will compete with each other.” After the event, the global Zalmi XI will be selected, which will participate in matches around the world. The first match will be played against Al Riyadh Zalmi and Xaoxing Zalmi at MCI ground.

The opening ceremony will be held on March 24.