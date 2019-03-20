Share:

LAHORE-Lady health workers continued protest outside the Punjab Assembly on the third consecutive day on Wednesday, causing huge inconvenience to commuters in the heart of Lahore.

LHWs started sit-in on Monday to press for the demands of revised service structure, scale upgrade, regularisation of ad hoc employees and payment of outstanding arrears.

Health Services Director General Dr Munir Ahmed made a futile effort of convincing the LHWs to call off protest. Carrying placards and banners inscribed with their demands, the protesting LHWs chanted slogans against the bureaucracy and the government. One protesting LHW fell unconscious at noon. After giving first aid, Rescue1122 shifted the LHW to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Commuters were the ultimate sufferers of the protest. Police blocked The Mall from Avari Chowk to Regal Chowk, diverting traffic to adjoining roads. PPP leader Samina Khalid Ghurki visited the venue to express solidarity with the protesting health workers. President LHWs Rukhsana Anwar said that the protest would continue till acceptance of all demands. “We are fully prepared and have come this time with bag and baggage. We have spent two nights under open sky and are ready to spend the third one. We will not leave the venue till getting notification,” she said.