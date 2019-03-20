LOS ANGELES-Hailey Bieber is being ‘’very supportive’’ of her husband Justin Bieber, as he continues to work on his mental health.

The ‘Sorry’ singer was revealed to have sought help for depression earlier this year, and although the treatment has seen the couple push back their official wedding ceremony - which will see them say their vows in front of their family and friends, after getting married in secret in September - Hailey, 22, is being nothing but supportive of her spouse.

An insider told Us Weekly magazine: ‘’They are in a great place and they are super close. She’s very supportive. They will wait [to hold their wedding ceremony] until he’s more stabilised. He’s trying to work on his issues and rebuild.’’

The comments come after it was recently claimed the 25-year-old singer is ‘’very focused on getting better.’’

A source shared: ‘’Justin is still receiving treatment on both coasts, but is doing okay. He is very, very focused on getting better. He wants to be in a great place for his own and Hailey’s sake.