KANDHKOT - The Holi festival, which is called the festival of colours and joys, was celebrated with great enthusiasm and religious fervour in rural Sindh.

To mark the festival, members of Hindu community threw water and colours at each other through water guns and sprays. It is known that it is the day of victory of good over evil. Holi is usually celebrated in the open and huge grounds where people gather and enjoy sprinkling different water colours at each other throughout the day

To celebrate Holi, several programs were organised by locals. The celebrations had started several days ago, and people purchased new clothes, shoes, colours, and balloons.

THREE CRIMINALS HELD IN POLICE OP

Ghotki police claimed to have caught three criminals wanted in the cases of robbery and street crime here on Wednesday evening.

According to the police spokesman, Dharki police during a routine patrol on link road near Khenjoo area held three criminals namely Imran alias Amir, Attaullah, and Maula Bux. SSP Dr Farrukh Lanjar said that the accused were wanted by Ghotki police in different cases of heinous crime. “The police have recovered six motorbikes from their possession,” he said.