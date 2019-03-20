Share:

ISLAMABAD-Students of Federal Government Home Economics and Management Sciences College are facing immense pressure of possible loss of academic semester, as Quaid-e-Azam University has delayed the exam allegedly due to administrative idleness, The Nation learned on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, minister of federal education and professional training Shafqat Mehmood attended the second convocation of the college, but he was unaware that the college was facing hurdles by QAU in conducting the exam.

Official sources said that scores of girl students are suffering as the QAU has delayed the examination schedule of its affiliated college leaving the students and their parents in confusion.

Official said that the exam would have been conducted in January; however, so far no schedule has been given to the college, and possibly semester of students will be wasted if the exam is not conducted.

Parents and college officials informed The Nation that the exam had been delayed due to negligence of the QAU as the college was affiliated with the university.

A parent, Javed, told The Nation that classes were not being conducted for last 4 months and students were sitting at homes.

He said that the college was at loggerheads with the QAU as they had failed in solving the administrative issues in last five years.

“Since affiliation with the QAU, students are suffering because of poor handling of the administrative matters,” he said.

He added that above 60 students are enrolled in 3rd semester and waiting for their exams and start of fresh semester.

He also said that delay in start of next semester will extend the next semester which will be huge loss for students and parents who are paying fee.

Javed also said that students are told that the college is facing issues as it does not have proper building.

“Various excuses are given to students which creates pressure on them,” he said.

Another parent, Imran Ahmed, said that the college administration claimed that the QAU was delaying the matter of conducting the exam, while the varsity accuses the college for its leisured administration.

“The negligence of both institutions is resulting in causing damage to the students and their parents as they are facing pressure,” said Imran.

He said that students are told different reasons for delaying of exams by the college including affiliation issues or non-responsive behaviour of the QAU.

“Parents are also advised to ask QAU to speed-up the process of conducting exam,” he said.

A senior official of the HE&MSC informed The Nation that college had no issue of affiliation with the QAU as it was the oldest institute which was affiliated with QAU and adopted BS semester system.

Official said that t is the 7th batch of the college; around 70 students are suffering because of delay in exam.

“University claims that it wanted to start examination in all colleges together after completing the affiliation process of rest of colleges,” official said.

Official also added that QAU the affiliation of around nine colleges with QAU is under process which is delaying the exam.

“Now university has said that the exam will be conducted on March 28,” said the official.

He also said that further delay in exam will surly leave negative impact on students as next semester has to be start in the month of June.

Controller examination QAU Sardar Babar however denied any delay on the part of university saying that university sends the examination date sheet following the schedule sent by the respective college.

However he said that the affiliation of around eight colleges with QAU is under process and a committee is working on it.

He said that no administrative negligence is on the part of QAU.

Ten degree colleges of the federal city were affiliated with QAU after 18th amendment and since then the colleges are struggling by QAU administration which regularly causes delay in conducting exams and announcement of results.