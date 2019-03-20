Share:

Hothabad, which is considered one of the helpless villages in district Kech, is suffering from many problems such as education system, hospital facilities and many more. One problem which Hothabad is suffering from is related to its cricket team . The people of Hothabad mostly want to play cricket, but they are not getting any facilities to help fulfill their dream of playing cricket. Players of Hothabad cricket team don’t have any provisions to play. Most of the players got disappointed and left the team in the middle. Many of the players also became injured for the same reason.

So, I kindly request the government of Baluchistan to provide proper facilities of playing to the Hothabad cricket team .

MUZEER SALAM,

Hothabad, March 7.