In Indian occupied Kashmir, an Indian soldier killed his three colleagues and later shot and injured himself in Udhampur district on Thursday.

The Indian Central Reserve Police Force's soldier, Ajit Kumar, opened fire on his colleagues, at the battalion unit in Battal Ballian area of the district.

The killed troops were identified as Head Constables Pokermal, Yogendra Sharma and Umed Singh.

On the other hand, Indian troops have launched a massive cordon and search operation in Bandipora and Baramulla districts.

The troops cordoned off the area and started house to house searches. The troops also sealed all the entry and exit points.