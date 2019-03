Share:

Sindh High Court has extended the interim bail of former Chief Minister Sindh Qaim Ali Shah till May 3 in land allotment case. SHC took up the land allotment case for hearing on Thursday.

During the course of hearing , former CM Sindh appeared before the court. Qaim Ali Shah informed the court that he has no connection with land allotment.NAB Prosecutor said that 94 acre land of Malair stream was allotted illegally.