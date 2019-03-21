Share:

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday released another promo titled “Voice of Media” in the build-up to Pakistan Day military parade on March 23.

The promo, captioned "Voice of Media...Pakistan Zindabad" shows TV anchors chanting "Pakistan Zindabad".

Military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor posted the latest video on his official Twitter account.

Pakistan Army, Navy and the Air Force will take part in the Pakistan Day parade, which will also be attended by contingents from friendly countries including China and Turkey.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad will be the guest of honour on the occasion.