NABLUS/JERUSALEM (AA) - Israel forces killed three Palestinians on Tuesday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

“The unit that communicated with the Israeli side, reported that a Palestinian was killed in Abveyn village,” said the health ministry.

According to a statement from the Israel army, Omar Abu Leyla, the alleged perpetrator of a Sunday attack on Israeli soldiers, stabbed an Israeli soldier at the entrance of the Ariel settlement before stealing his weapon.

He then drove his car to the Gitai Avishar junction and opened fire on Israelis at a bus station. He was killed in an operation in Ramallah.

In another attack, Israel forces killed two Palestinians in Nablus, the ministry said.

Israel have not given the bodies to Palestine, Civil Liaison Manager Mazin ed-Denbek told Anadolu Agency.