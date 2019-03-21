Share:

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Wednesday lashed out at the federal government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for “what he called” rendering people jobless instead providing and creating job opportunities, saying it reflects the “efficiency and poor performance” of the PTI.

JI Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman was talking to the members of a delegation comprising “sacked employees” of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) at Idara-e-Noor Haq here on Wednesday.

JI Karachi Naib Ameer Barjees Ahmed, Secretary Information Zahid Askari, Chairman National Labour Front (NLF) Khalid Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

The PIA’s “sacked employees” delegation apprised the JI leaders of the details regarding “forced termination from the job.” They claimed that the PIA administration, on ground of a suo-motto notice taken by the Chief Justice, had sacked over 100 employees from different departments including Cabin Crew, Cock-pit Crew and Cabins’ Services who were working with the organisation for last 25 to 30 years. On the occasion, Hafiz Naeem assured the PIA delegation that the JI stands with them in this time of their distress and would also raises the issue in Sindh Assembly as well as Senate. He further advised the delegation for adopting a legal way through an effective strategy by establishing a committee over the said issue.

The JI leader alleged that the PTI government, in a bid to hide its failure, has sacked the employees from the federal organizations with no reason, adding that it is an unjustified act to terminate employees on the basis of fake educational documents without authentication and attestation of the documents.

Hafiz Naeem further said that the action should also be taken against those officials and officers who allegedly recruited these employees having such kind of fake documents.

CS for promoting job-oriented training

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has underlined the need for promoting job-oriented training system to produce skilled manpower and overcome unemployment by catering for the needs of the private as well as public sectors.

He was presiding a high level meeting of the BBSHRRDB (Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resource Research and Development Board). The CS maintained that curriculum of all training activities must be improved with a view to boosting the economy and specific reference to providing 100% jobs opportunities to the passed out trainees.

On the occasion, the participants were briefed that the training in 400 different trades has been imported to 377,000 youth, of those about 40 percent i.e, more than 150,000 trained youth has availed job opportunities.

The meeting was informed that under 2018-19’s Training Program, 13,000 in private sector and 11,760 youth in public sector would have to be trained in a period of one to two years.

The meeting resolved that the strict monitoring will be made of all the training imparting institution, while all institutions would have to ensure to provide jobs to the passed out trainees.

The CS also stressed need for conducting a research study. The approbation was accorded for training programme of 10 public sector organisations and 217 private entrepreneurs including JPM, Jinnah Medical University, Department of Health, Live Stock and Fisheries, Mehran University and Irrigation Secretary Board & Universities Riaz Uddin Qureshi, Secretary Labour Wasim Ursani and others attended the meeting.

BISE employees protest

The employees of BISE Mirpurkhas, under Apca Educational Board, continued their protest on 3rd consecutive day on Wednesday.

All the branches of the board remained closed; and the protesters, wearing black armbands, participated in the protest and they strongly condemned the Sindh government for its decision of giving all the educational boards under Sindh Education Regulatory Authority.

Meanwhile, hundreds of secondary teachers under the banner of Government Secondary Teachers Association Mirpurkhas held a protest camp outside the local press club in support of their demands.

POLICE FAILED TO ARREST MURDERER

Jhuddo police have failed to arrest the nominated accused in the murder of retired military man Abdul Majeed Arain despite the lapse of 24 hours.

Relatives of the deceased told the media that the deceased retired military man, Abdul Majeed Arain, 80, was a guest from Punjab and had come here to meet his daughter; but was shot dead by some unknown assailants on his way to a nearby mosque. They said that earlier the police had agreed to register a murder case when they blocked the main Jhuddo-Digri Highway Road near Jhuddo Chili market; but they have failed to arrest the murderers.

GIRL DIES OF BURNS

Robina Masih, 18, daughter of Mamto Masih, who suffered serious burns in a fire a day back in Railway Colony Mirpurkhas, succumbed to her burns at Burn Unit of Civil Hospital Karachi on Wednesday. Report said that her cloths had caught fire after accidentally touching live electricity wires lying on the ground.