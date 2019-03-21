Share:

KHAIRPUR : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader MNA Khursheed Ahmed Shah lashed out at federal government for shifting mega money laundering case to Islamabad.

He strongly condemned the crackdown on PPP workers in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, on Wednesday.

Talking to media in Sukkur, he said that everyone remembered the history of Rawalpindi; the leaders of Sindh who went to the city returned dead. He questioned: “Are courts in Sindh incompetent?” He added: “Why do the cases not sent to Larkana, Nawabshah or Sukkur?”

He said that former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari were also imprisoned on verdicts of Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the past.