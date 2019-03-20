Share:

LONDON-British actress Jodie Comer has beaten her Killing Eve co-star Sandra Oh to be named best female actor at this year’s Royal Television Society (RTS) awards. Lesley Manville, Lorraine Kelly and comedian Romesh Ranganathan were among others honoured at the London event.

Actor Lennie James was awarded for writing Sky Atlantic’s Save Me, which was also named best drama series.

Comer, who plays a female assassin in Killing Eve, said she felt fortunate to work in a show with a female writer.

“A woman understands another woman in a way that not all men, but a lot of men maybe, can’t,” she told reporters.

Killing Eve was adapted by Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge from a series of novellas by Observer critic Luke Jennings. Other winners on Tuesday included Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith, whose work on Inside No. 9 saw them share the male comedy performance award.

The BBC won 15 awards all on what director general Tony Hall said had been “a great night for British creativity”.

Originally founded as the Television Society in 1927, the RTS is an educational charity with more than 4,800 members.

It is open to “anyone with an interest in the medium” and not specifically those with links to the industry.