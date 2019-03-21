Share:

Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad will arrive in Islamabad today on a three-day visit to Pakistan.

The Malaysian prime minister's visit from March 21-23 is at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He will be the Guest of Honour at the Pakistan Day Parade on March 23.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including several leading businessmen.

During his stay, the Malaysian prime minister will meet President Arif Alvi, hold a one-on-one meeting with PM Imran followed by delegation level talks. The two prime ministers will also speak at the round table meeting of CEOs of industries, who desire to invest in the automobile and telecommunications sectors of Pakistan.

The Foreign Office in its statement said Dr Mahathir’s visit would further cement the existing brotherly and friendly relations between the two countries. The focus of the interest is on enhancing economic, trade, investment, and defence ties, for the mutual benefit of the peoples of the two countries.