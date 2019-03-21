Malaysian Prime Minister Tun
As he landed at Nur Khan Airbase along with a
Clad in traditional dresses, two children presented him a bouquet and a 21-gun salute heralded the arrival of
A contingent of Presidential Guards presented
During his stay, he would be the Guest of Honour at the Pakistan Day Parade on March 23.
Prime Minister Mahathir would call on President
The two prime ministers would also speak at the Round-Table meeting of the chief executive officers (CEOs) of industries, who desire to invest in automobile and telecommunication sectors of Pakistan.
According to Foreign Office, Prime Minister Mahathir’s visit would further cement the existing brotherly and friendly relations between the two countries. The focus of the interest is on enhancing economic, trade, investment, and