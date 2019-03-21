Share:

Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad Thursday was accorded red carpet welcome as he arrived in Islamabad on a three-day official visit to Pakistan.

As he landed at Nur Khan Airbase along with a high level delegation including several leading businessmen, the Malaysian prime minister was received by Prime Minister Imran Khan accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Planning Minister and the minister-in-waiting Khusro Bakhtiar.

Clad in traditional dresses, two children presented him a bouquet and a 21-gun salute heralded the arrival of Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

A contingent of Presidential Guards presented static salute to the dignitary who is visiting Pakistan, at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During his stay, he would be the Guest of Honour at the Pakistan Day Parade on March 23.

Prime Minister Mahathir would call on President Dr Arif Alvi, hold one-to-one meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan followed by delegation level talks.

The two prime ministers would also speak at the Round-Table meeting of the chief executive officers (CEOs) of industries, who desire to invest in automobile and telecommunication sectors of Pakistan.