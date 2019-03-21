Pakistan's stand-in captain Shoaib Malik hopes his new-look side will be up for a challenge against a resurgent Australia side as they meet in the first of five one-day internationals in Sharjah on Friday.
In the absence of Fakhar, Shan is likely to make his ODI debut after piling runs in domestic one-day matches, against New Zealand 'A', England Lions and on the Test tour of South Africa.
There will be a tie between Test specialist Mohammad Abbas and 18-year-old rookie fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain for the one available spot in the pace attack.
Malik admitted Australia were a strong side, who have done well in UAE. "They play the game in an aggressive style, so we have to match that aggression," said Malik, who also led Pakistan between 2007 and 2009.
"They are a strong team and have everything from fast bowling to spin, so we have to be at our best."
Paceman Pat Cummins took 13 wickets while leg-spinner Adam Zampa 11 in the series against India. Off-spinner Nathan Lyon is also in the squad.
"This is a good opportunity for the youngsters to not only make their name but also vie for the available World Cup spots," said Malik. "The decision to rest the players, who deserved the rest after playing continuous cricket, was unanimous and a wise one."
"We cannot take them lightly in any form of the game at any time. They are such a highly skilled and talented team, and so we are definitely giving them as much respect as what we gave India and what we give every other country."
Australia hope all-rounder Glenn Maxwell recovers in time from the flu and take the field on Friday.
Finch, whose team is playing their last series before the defense of their World Cup title begins in England and Wales from 30 May, hopes players compete for the available spots.
"It is about trying to maintain our momentum that we got in India. I think we are starting to get a real strategy in a real game plan and how we want to play one-day cricket and it is just about making sure that we continue in that way.
The remaining matches of the series will be played in Sharjah (March 24), Abu Dhabi (March 27) and Dubai (March 29 and 31).