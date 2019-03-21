Share:

KARACHI : Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla extended heartiest greetings to Hindu Community on Holi and asked them to share happiness and colours with other as well.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Chawla said, “We should celebrate it with pomp and also share our happiness with others.” He said that Pakistan People’s Party is the party of people from all hues and Hindu Community living in Pakistan in general and in Sindh especially playing its due role in development of the country. He said that all communities living in Pakistan, all irrespective of religion, are united against the enemies the motherland.

The minister expressed his commitment that Hindu Community of Sindh sand by Pakistan armed forces and ready to sacrifice their lives for the defence of their homeland, Pakistan.