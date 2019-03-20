Share:

LAHORE-A man wanted to police in multiple murders was shot dead during police raid at a house in Harbanspura on early Wednesday. The body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy.

The deceased was identified by police as Ghulam Bari, a resident of Mahar Fayyaz Colony.

Relatives of the deceased say the policemen opened straight fire on Ghulam Bari as he opened the main gate following the raid. As a result, he received multiple bullet wounds and died on the spot.

A family member of the deceased said that a police team raided the house on early Wednesday. “The policemen repeatedly knocked the door and also tried to break open the door. As Bari got up and opened the main door, the police started indiscriminate firing,” the relative said while talking to reporters at the dead house on Wednesday afternoon. The family also demanded judicial inquiry of the latest police shooting.

On the other hand, a police official claimed that the suspect ended his life to avoid arrest. “Ghulam Bari was a proclaimed offender. In 2007, he had killed his wife, her father and two brothers,” SP (CIA) Usman Ijaz Bajwa claimed.

The police official while addressing a news conference at his office following the shootout also claimed that the suspect shot himself dead as police cordoned off the house where he was staying. “The CIA police also seized a pistol, a motorcycle, and local and foreign currency from the house,” Bajwa said.

The SP went on to say that the currency recovered from the crime scene was snatched during a robbery with murder incident which took place in Defense-B police area last night. “It indicates that the same accused was involved in the robbery with murder incident. But, we are thoroughly investigating the incident,” he said.

Youth found hanged at house

A 22-year-old man was found hanged at a house in the Sanda police precincts on early Wednesday.

The deceased was identified by police as Abdullah, a resident of Hakeemawala Bazaar. A police official said the deceased was suffering from mental illness. He said the body was hanging from the ceiling fan with a rope tied to his neck as they entered the room. The police removed the body and shifted to the morgue. Further investigation was underway.