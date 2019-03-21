Share:

ISLAMABAD - Nawab Ali and skipper Rohail Nazir were the stars, as Diamond Cricket Academy (DCA) outclassed Hawks U-19 by 54 runs in the Twin Cities Colts U-19 Super Cricket Championship first match here at Diamond Ground on Wednesday.

Batting first, Diamond Cricket Academy posted 205-5 in 20 overs with Nawab Ali smashing unbeaten 64 and skipper Rohail Nazir 59. In reply, Hawks could score 151-4 in 20 overs. Kamran Riaz scored 43 and Mahir unbeaten 43. In another match, Bajwa U-19 A thrashed Decent Tigers U-19 by 10 wickets in 15-overs-aside match.