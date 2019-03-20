Share:

ISLAMABAD-Scores of teachers of National Commission for Human Development on Wednesday staged a protest at D-Chowk demanding regularisation of their services by the federal government. The NCHD is functioning under Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Trainings and is providing informal education to children and adults across the country to increase the literacy rate and student enrolment.

The teachers protesting outside National Press Club marched towards the D-Chowk and held protest against the government. The protest led to closure of Jinnah Avenue creating hurdles for traffic. The teachers claimed that there are around 6,000 NCHD employees in its education sector which are not being regularised. They said that the NCHD teachers served in the department for more than 14 years but the government had not taken measures to regularise them.

The NCHD teachers also said that Supreme Court had also given a decision in their favour, however; the government is not serious in regularising them and providing them with service structure.

They also said that the teachers who participated in the protest held in previous month are being terminated from the service.

They also said that federal education minister had promised with NCHD teachers to regularise them in a meeting held two months ago.

Teachers holding placards against government held sloganeering against government and said that they were facing severe financial crises but government was not providing them facilities.

A teacher Azeem said that a vast majority of the teachers had supported the ruling party in elections as it committed solving longstanding issues of the teachers.

“But there is no on-ground difference between this and previous government,” he said.

He added that NCHD teachers had gathered for their justified demand of regularisation as they had been left with no other option but leaving this profession after 14 years of service.

He said that they would continue the protest and not leave the venue until their demands are met.