Share:

BEIJING - China yesterday said that no force can sabotage the Belt and Road initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

In a meeting here with a multi-party delegation from Pakistan, senior Chinese officials said the BRI and CPEC were free of corruption.

Speaking at the meeting, Ma Xueyong, deputy chief of Communist Party’s international department Bureau, said the Chinese government had made fool proof arrangements to keep the BRI and CPEC corruption-free like the other government departments.

He said that no force can sabotage the mega projects as BRI and the CPEC were aimed at boosting the economy of the whole region.

Chinese expert Wang Hui said the anti-corruption law does not give a chance to anybody to cheat.

She said the CPEC would bring a positive change in the whole region.

Speaking on the occasion Pakistan People’s Party leader Senator Sherry Rehman said the whole Pakistani nation was united on the BRI and the CPEC.

She said there was a consensus that CPEC was a lifeline for Pakistan and would benefit the whole region.

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Mushahid Hussain Syed said the whole Pakistani nation will defend the BRI and the CPEC.

He said there were certain enemies who wanted to create misunderstandings but they will fail miserably.

Pakistan’s ambassador to China Masood Khalid said Pakistan looked forward to the second Belt and Road Forum as an important platform for deepening the international consensus on connectivity and promoting effective cooperation to unlock the potential of the two countries’ economies and give full play to the enterprising spirit of our peoples.

In 2013, Pakistan and China reached an understanding to develop the CPEC to upgrade the physical connectivity infrastructure between the two countries and further enhance economic relations.

In the short span of a few years, CPEC has become one of the largest, most visible and most successful projects under the initiative, the ambassador said.

He went on to describe the effect CPEC has had on Pakistan in both tangible and intangible ways.

The energy crisis afflicting Pakistan has largely subsided due to CPEC, according to the ambassador.

Pakistan’s economic growth in 2017-18 reached a recent high of 5.8 percent, the envoy said at a dinner in honour of the Pakistani delegates.

“CPEC has also occasioned profound changes in how we approach development intellectually,” he said.

Khalid said China was satisfied with the security being provided to the CPEC projects and the Chinese professionals working in Pakistan.

Meanwhile in the last day of his visit to China, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday met Yang Jiechi, Member of Politburo and Director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office of the Communist Party of China in Beijing.

They had an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations and regional and global issues.

Yang Jiechi appreciated Pakistan’s role in combating terrorism and its efforts for regional peace, especially in South Asia. He also appreciated Pakistan’s support for reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister expressed satisfaction over the deliberations in the first Strategic Dialogue between Pakistan and China, reflecting complete convergence of views on issues of mutual interest. He appreciated Chinese consistent support for Pakistan’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

He expressed Pakistan’s commitment to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor which was contributing to Pakistan’s economic development and prosperity.

Yang Jiechi stated that Pakistan-China relationship was time-tested and an example in inter-state relations.

“China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has injected a fresh impetus to bilateral economic cooperation,” he said.

He assured the Foreign Minister of his full support in building closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future in the new era.

In Islamabad, a delegation of the Bureau of Industry, Security, Import and Export Control of the Ministry of Commerce from China visited Strategic Export Control Division in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday,

The Chinese delegation was led by Jiang Qianliang, BISIEC) while Dr. Zafar Ali led the Pakistan side.

Strategic Export Controls experts from the two sides shared their views and best practices.

The two sides apprised each other about the latest developments in respective strategic export control system, inter-agency coordination mechanism, licensing processes of dual use items, and capacity building of enforcement agencies.

The Chinese delegation acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts and appreciated the progress on harmonization of its strategic export control policies and practices with international standards.

Such interactions are part of Pakistan’s consistent effort to engage with the international community to mutually benefit from the best practices, said an official statement.

Pakistan’s non-proliferation measures and the steps taken to further strengthen its export controls are well recognized by the international community, it added.

The two sides agreed to continue this process in the future.