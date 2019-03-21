Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed has left for Canadian city Edmonton to take part in a fundraising campaign for Daimer Bhasha and Mohmand dams.
Javed said so far $1.5 million had been collected in Canada during
In a statement, former chief justice Saqib Nisar said the spirit of overseas Pakistanis for a cause of their own country was commendable.
Senator Javed has been different world cities for
Faisal Javed had lauded efforts of
The Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund 2018 was established by the federal government in pursuance of a Supreme Court order for raising funds for the construction of the two dams.
Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar was the first to donate money for the fund as on July 5, he deposited Rs1Million as
The fund, which was merged with PM’s fund by PM Imran Khan on September 7, can receive donations and contributions from both domestic and international donors, individuals and companies, and the general public has been requested to contribute generously.