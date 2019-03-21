Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed has left for Canadian city Edmonton to take part in a fundraising campaign for Daimer Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

Javed said so far $1.5 million had been collected in Canada during dam fundraising campaign.

A fundraising was also held at a mosque in Ottawa by the Pakistani community, in which cheques worth $0.4 million were submitted by the people.

In a statement, former chief justice Saqib Nisar said the spirit of overseas Pakistanis for a cause of their own country was commendable.

Senator Javed has been different world cities for a fundraising of dams. In Nov 2018, Pakistanis living in Norway have contributed 80 million rupees in two hours for the dam fund.

Faisal Javed had lauded efforts of Pakistani community in Norway and Embassy of Pakistan in Oslo for holding “one of the biggest events of overseas Pakistanis in Europe”.

The Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund 2018 was established by the federal government in pursuance of a Supreme Court order for raising funds for the construction of the two dams.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar was the first to donate money for the fund as on July 5, he deposited Rs1Million as donation in the account titled “ DIAMER BASHA AND MOHMAND DAM FUND–2018′.

The fund, which was merged with PM’s fund by PM Imran Khan on September 7, can receive donations and contributions from both domestic and international donors, individuals and companies, and the general public has been requested to contribute generously.