ISLAMABAD- Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences has started providing medical assistance to pollen allergy patients in its emergency ward and outpatient department of Pulmonology Department.

Around 50 patients visited PIMS emergency for oxygen and nebulisation during the last 24 hours, PIMS spokesman Dr Wasim Khawaja on Wednesday said.

He said that keeping in view the situation, extra staff has been deputed in the emergency ward to treat pollen allergy patients.

He said that 50 nebulisation machines have been installed to facilitate incoming patients. He added that special arrangements have been made to admit serious patients at Pulmonology department of the hospital like availability of ventilators for serious patients.