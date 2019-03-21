Share:

SHIKARPUR : Shikarpur police arrested two terrorists and recovered explosives from their possession from a place next to Jagan area of Shikarpur district here on Wednesday.

Irfan Baloch, Deputy Inspector General of Larkana Police, summoned an emergency press conference convened at SSP Office Shikarpur; and during the press briefing he said that Shikarpur police have once again succeeded in arresting two terrorists identified as Saifullah aka Abdul Shakoor Lund, expert in making all kind of bombs, and Abdul Hakeem Banglani, accomplices of terrorists Hafeez Brohi and Molvi Abdullah Brohi who were killed in an encounter took place near Sibi Town of Balochistan previous month. Mr Baloch said after death of Hafeez Brohi and Abdullah Brohi in a shootout with Shikarpur police, thorough investigation was launched to uncover the network of terrorists in Shikarpur.

“As a result, two more terrorists have been arrested who had been involved in misguiding youths to use them for their nefarious designs,” he said, and adding that the police have also recovered explosives from them.