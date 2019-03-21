Share:

KARACHI : Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) encourages its customers to opt for eBilling, instead of receiving monthly paper bills, in its effort to help save environment.

This initiative will, not only create awareness on preserving nature but, also gives customers an opportunity to contribute towards this cause.

On the occasion, Moqeem ul Haque, Chief Commercial Officer, PTCL said, “PTCL, being a national company, takes its responsibility to reduce paper usage throughout our company that can have a significant impact in going green. We strive to provide our customers with easy and convenient options like eBilling that is secure and saves time.”

The company has taken steps to ensure that numerous avenues are open for customers to opt for eBilling. Customers can subscribe online through the PTCL website at ptcl.com.pk/eBill and through the TouchApp (Android & iOS). They can also call on the PTCL helpline 1218, subscribe to eBilling and opt out of receiving paper bills. All new customers are now receiving only eBills.

Furthermore, customers can pay their bills without showing a paper bill using UPaisa. They only need to provide a telephone number with the area code.

PTCL is contributing towards saving the environment and a greener Pakistan.