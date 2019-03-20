Share:

Bird Box is getting sequel

LOS ANGELES-CM-The hit 2018 post-apocalyptic horror ‘Bird Box’ - based on Josh Malerman’s 2014 novel of the same name - is getting a sequel called ‘Malorie’.

The acclaimed 2018 post-apocalyptic horror - based on Josh Malerman’s 2014 novel of the same name - follows Sandra Bullock’s character Malorie Hayes; a woman who is struggling to survive with her two children after the world is threatened by an unknown energy which forces people to take their own lives when they see it.

The author has now confirmed that some unanswered questions spurred him to write a follow-up film which will takes place eight years after the original movie.

Cardi B to make film debut in Hustlers

LOS ANGELES-GN-The 26-year-old rapper has joined the cast of the upcoming adaptation of the New York magazine article ‘Hustlers at Scores’ alongside Julia Stiles,Keke Palmer, and Lili Reinhart.

The film from STX Entertainment - also starring Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu - takes place in the late 2000s in New York City in the wake of the financial crisis and will follow a group of former strippers who plot to steal tens of thousands of dollars from their wealthy Wall Street clients.

Lorene Scafaria will helm the project and penned the script based on the 2015 article by Jessica Pressler and shooting will begin in New York City later this week with former stripper Cardi playing one of the erotic dancers.

Armie Hammer’s Google alert

LOS ANGELES-GN-Armie Hammer used to have a Google alert set up for himself. The ‘Man from U.N.C.L.E.’ star has confessed he used to read about himself online but he stopped after it gave him anxiety.

Asked if he still has the feature enabled, he told Vulture magazine: ‘’No, no, no. That’s part of the healthy emotional boundaries. I feel like a lot of the things on the internet, like Twitter, are largely populated by the people that go on Yelp and write one-star reviews just to be like, ‘Fuck that place!’ I don’t want to take the brunt of that. I used to. Full disclosure, I used to have a Google alert for myself.