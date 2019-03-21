Share:

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday accepted Rs460 billion bargain offer from Bahria Town Karachi to be paid in seven years against corruption cases.

The top court also restrained the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from filing references against Bahria Town Karachi, which had made a fresh offer of Rs450 billion to settle a case pertaining to its Malir or Karachi Super Highway project.

The Supreme Court had last week reserved its ruling on whether or not to accept the offer.

A three-judge bench of the apex court had taken up implementation of its May 4, 2018 judgement in which grant of land to Malir Development Authority by the Sindh government, its exchange with the land of Bahria Town and anything done under the provisions of the Colonisation of Government Land Act 1912 by the provincial government was termed illegal.