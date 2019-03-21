Share:

LAHORE - The members of the Senate’s standing committee on production and industries paid a visit to the Indus Motor Company (IMC).

Chief Executive of IMC Ali Asghar Jamali briefed the members about company’s contributions to economy and how it was developing local vendor base to generate employment. The delegate also participated in IMC’s million tree initiative by planting a sapling.

Members were briefed that IMC was number one company as per sales revenue and the top taxpayer in Pakistan. Also, Jamali said, IMC with 4200 direct employees was the second largest company with regards to volumes and market share.