Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sinan Ashfaq Ahmed added another feather to his already decorated cap, as 13-year-old wonder kid won silver medal in the Belgium Open Taekwondo Championship held in Belgium this week.

Talking to The Nation from UAE on Wednesday, where Sinan is residing along with parents, he said: “I am the first Pakistani, who won silver medal in Europe. I played in the 65kg weight category in Cadets. It was highly tough competition, as top players from around the world were gathered in huge numbers and all were highly trained and professionals. I won all my fights till the semifinals, where I was beaten by Russian number 1 junior athlete Pavel Mironov.

“We both gave our best till it was 6-6 in the normal rounds and then the referees gave us golden time. The match remained tied at 6-6. I had better record of shots at chest and it was almost 70 percent in my favour. After the golden time, the referees decided the semifinal in my favour on better strike-rate and far better attempts,” he added. “Before my final against Polish Wiktor, I was in serve pain and the referees asked me not to fight the final due to my condition, but I insisted to play.

I was sure about winning gold and in the first round, I was leading 2-0 in just 6 seconds. But then severe pain denied me of gold medal.”

He said he is satisfied with his performances and looking forward to represent Pakistan in the World Cadet Championship being held in Uzbekistan. “It will be a great event for me, as I have been selected to represent Pakistan at more than five events this year and I have won medals in every outing. I am also planning to represent my country in Asian Games, World Cup and Olympics.”

Sinan also thanked Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTWF) president Lt Col (R) Raja Waseem Ahmed Janjua for giving him chance to play for Pakistan. “The PTWF is backing me and I am determined to make Pakistan proud at international level.”

He said the Pakistan government should also encourage and support individual sports as they are the one who can win medals for their country. “Currently, there is no financial support for athletes in terms of bearing expenses for travel and lodging and my father has to spend this money from his pocket. If government will support promising athletes like me, Pakistan will keep on winning medals in international events.”